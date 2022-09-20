Girl, 1, critical after being attacked by 2 dogs inside Philadelphia home, police say

article

A vicious dog attack has left a one-year-old girl in critical condition, and two dogs shot in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say the child was attacked by two dogs inside a home on the 2200 block of Brighton Street just before noon Tuesday.

She reportedly suffered several bites throughout her body, and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Both dogs were shot by someone inside the house, according to police. The condition of the dogs is unknown.

Details surrounding the attack have not been released. No arrests have been made at this time.