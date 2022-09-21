3 injured as vehicle bursts into flames after head-on crash in Fairmount Park, police say

article

Terrifying scenes in Fairmount Park after a head-on collision left three people injured, two critically, early Wednesday morning.

Police say a speeding 2015 Chevrolet Impala lost control, swerved into an oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The driver and passenger of the Impala were both ejected as the vehicle burst into flames on the 4300 block of Montgomery Drive just before 2 a.m.

Footage from the scene showed extensive damage to both cars, with debris scattered all over the road.

The driver, a 39-year-old man, is in extremely critical condition, while the 44-year-old male passenger is in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle, a 47-year-old man, is in stable condition.