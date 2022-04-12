Delaware Police arrest man, 50, for 8th DUI offense

article

Delaware State Police arrested a man and charged him with his eighth DUI offense after a crash on Monday.

On April 11, just before 3:00 p.m., state troopers responded to an accident in Georgetown, Del.

Police say when they arrived to the scene, they found a black Nissan Quest, which had overturned onto its side in a wooded area near Dupont Boulevard.

Police say Richard Cook, 50, was behind the wheel and two passengers, a 49-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, both sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Bayhealth Sussex Hospital.

Police conducted a DUI investigation and took Cook in to custody at the scene.

After searching Cook's vehicle, police say they found 2.04 grams of marijuana, suspected liquid heroin, drug paraphernalia, 2 fixed-knife blades, and a firearm.

Authorities learned that Cook's driver's license was suspended, and he had been convicted for seven prior DUI offenses. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Carrying a Concealed Firearm, and other related offenses.

Cook was committed on a $39,501 cash bond.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter