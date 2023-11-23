Police make arrest in fatal Northeast Philadelphia shooting early Thanksgiving morning

article

A man was shot in the early hours of Thanksgiving Day in Northeast Philadelphia.

According to Philadelphia police, the incident occurred on the 9000 block of Ashton Road at around 2:27 A.M.

Officials say a 26-year-old man was shot once in his left chest.

Medics transported the victim to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:07 A.M.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to the incident. They were also able to recover a weapon at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

