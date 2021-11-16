Police: Bicyclist struck and killed by driver in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a cyclist was hit by a car and killed in West Philadelphia.
It happened around 8 p.m. Monday on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue.
Police say the 63-year-old was riding his bike in the bike lane when a woman in her car hit him, then hit a utility pole.
The woman is in police custody while being treated at a hospital for head injuries.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement