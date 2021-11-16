Police: Bicyclist struck and killed by driver in West Philadelphia

Police are investigating after a cyclist was hit by a car and killed in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Police say the 63-year-old was riding his bike in the bike lane when a woman in her car hit him, then hit a utility pole.

The woman is in police custody while being treated at a hospital for head injuries.

