Police: Lockdown lifted at Boys Latin Middle School after student with loaded magazine is detained

Police say a lockdown at Boys Latin Charter Middle School has been lifted after a student who was seen with a loaded magazine on a bus was detained by officers at the school.

According to authorities, the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The school was placed on lockdown after a student was seen with a magazine in his backpack on the bus, police say.

Officials say the student was detained by police when he arrived at school and they recovered the loaded magazine.

According to authorities, police were on location and the lockdown was lifted at 10:08 a.m.

Boys Latin Charter High School, located about two miles away, was also placed on lockdown just before 9 a.m., per police officials.

Police say K-9 units are en route to the high school.

No additional information was released by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.