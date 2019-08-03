Police: Bustleton double shooting leaves woman in critical condition

Two women were hospitalized and one is in critical condition following a double shooting Saturday night in Bustleton.

Police say the women were shot at a home on the 9100 block of Verree Road just before 8:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a 20-year-old was shot once in the right leg and taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. She is listed in critical condition.

The second victim, an 18-year-old, was shot once in the right knee and was also transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. She is listed in stable condition.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered. This is an ongoing investigation.