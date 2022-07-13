'She took a stand': Attorney claims girl, 13, tried to stop traffic cone attack that killed 73-year-old

The attorney for a 13-year-old who reportedly turned herself in for the deadly attack of an elderly man is speaking out after she was released Wednesday.

She was one of seven juvenile suspects wanted in connection to the death of 73-year-old James Lambert, who was beaten to death with a traffic cone in North Philadelphia last month.

Four of those suspects have turned themselves into police this week, including two brothers aged 10 and 14, a 14-year-old girl and 13-year-old girl.

Two of the teens will reportedly face murder and conspiracy charges: the 14-year-old boy identified as Richard Jones and the 14-year-old girl, who has yet to be identified. The 10-year-old was released after not receiving any charges.

Police say a 14-year-old girl, who was a person of interest in the beating death of James Lambert Jr., has turned herself in. (Philadelphia Police Department)

The 13-year-old was also released with no charges Wednesday after her attorney Donte Mills claims investigators decided she didn't cause Lambert's death.

"She took a stand in that moment, and in fact, tried to push people away," Mills said. "She tried to stop them from attacking Mr. Lambert."

Mills went on to say his teen client called 911 after the brutal attack, and waited with 73-year-old victim until EMS arrived.

"We shouldn't lump everybody together and say these were all bad kids or these were all children who took it too far," he said.

An attorney for the younger brother says the gathering was not planned, and things not captured on surveillance video will come out during trial.

"Events that lead up to this, that don’t make it right, don’t negate what happened, but put some things into perspective," said attorney Rania Major.