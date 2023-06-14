Police chase through Delaware leads to arrest of 2 teens found in stolen car, authorities say

article

Two Wilmington, Delaware, teenagers have been arrested and charged after a police chase involving a stolen car, authorities say.

According to Delaware State Police, on Tuesday morning before 1:30 a.m., troopers saw a silver 2022 Toyota Highlander with Florida plates enter the parking lot of the Budget Inn on Memorial Drive in New Castle.

Officials say the car was reported stolen out of the Wilmington area.

Troopers saw the stolen car leave the parking lot of the Budget Inn before traveling westbound on Memorial Drive, authorities say.

According to officials, the vehicle did not stop when a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The car continued toward Rt. 13, where it traveled northbound and lost control, striking a fence on South Heald Street, police say.

Two juveniles got out of the car in an attempt to flee but were quickly taken into custody, the agency says.

The driver of the stolen car was identified as a 14-year-old and was charged with disregarding a police officer signal, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, reckless driving, driving without a license and related charges, according to authorities. The teen was later arraigned and committed to the New Castle County Detention Center.

Police say the passenger was identified as a 16-year-old. The teen was charged with resisting arrest and later released to a guardian.

No injuries were reported by law enforcement.