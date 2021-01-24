Police: Chester County family of 4 dies in apparent murder-suicide

article

Authorities in Chester County are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after four family members were found dead inside a home in West Whiteland Township on Sunday.

Police responded to a home on the 100 block of Mountainview Road around noon after an out-of-state relative was unable to get in contact with the family for several days.

Officers entered the home and found all four family members dead, according to police.

"The initial investigation and evidence at the scene indicate that this incident is the result of a murder-suicide and that there is no threat to the community at large," police said in a release.

The West Whiteland Township Police Department and the Chester County District Attorney’s Office are handling the ongoing investigation.

