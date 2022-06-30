Officials: 3 vehicles, one home intentionally set on fire in Philadelphia neighborhood

An investigation is underway after a string of allegedly intentional fires caused extensive damage along a street in Overbrook Thursday morning.

Fire crews responded to several fires on Atwood Road around 2 a.m.

Officials say three vehicles, including a pickup truck and dump truck, were set on fire intentionally. The fire then quickly spread to a nearby house.

Video from the scene showed three burned vehicles, along with the scorched side of the home.

A woman who says she lives at the home told FOX 29 she was at the hospital when the fires broke out. However, her 10-year-old daughter was reportedly home.

She says the people responsible for setting these "senseless" fire just "don't care about other people's lives."