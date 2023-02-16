Officials: 2 men are in custody after a shootout near Chinatown

Two men are in custody after reportedly being involved in a shoot-out near Chinatown.

Officials say just before 8 p.m. Thursday, a traffic officer was working a detail near 10th and Race streets and heard gunshots, then saw a person firing shots.

The officer responded in an effort to intervene. One of the men fled in a car from that location.

The traffic officer held on to a 26-year-old man standing next to a car that had a handgun in the street next to it and called for backup.

Officials say that man is a suspect.

Officers from the East District saw a car with a flat tire going north on the 1800 block of Broad Street and that it matched the partial license plate number given for the car that left the 10th and Race shooting scene.

The officer pulled that car over, where police found a 23-year-old man in the front passenger seat with a gunshot wound to his lower back.

Police say he admitted that he was shot at 10th and Race. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and is in stable condition.

