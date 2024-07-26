Police dismantle 'Diaper Crew' accused of over 2 dozen retail thefts in Philadelphia

article

Authorities in Philadelphia arrested three people who they say were linked to more than two dozen retail thefts around the city.

Inspector Ray Evers told reporters Friday that members of the "Diaper Crew" targeted Family Dollar, Dollar General and Rite Aid stores around the city.

Investigators say the suspects are accused of sneaking large bags into the stores and using them to take diapers, batteries and coffee.

"They were taking shelf-loads of diapers, hundreds at a time," said Evers at a press conference on Friday.

Authorities credited an app that connects police with retail store owners around the city for helping authorities hone in on the suspects.

Evers said police put information on the app about the pattern of robberies and heard from other stores that had been hit "within hours."

Police acted on that information and on July 14 arrested three group members during an attempted robbery at Dollar General in Juniata Park.

Daquan Johnson, the 26-year-old suspected ringleader, was arrested on Wednesday along with 23-year-old Jordan Prince and 25-year-old Lytrell Scott.

Johnson, according to Evers, was given $250K bail. Police are working with the attorney of an unnamed fourth suspect who is expected to turn himself in.