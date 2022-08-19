Police: Double shooting in Germantown leaves 1 man dead, another injured

article

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Germantown early Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call for a shooting on West Aspley Street just before 1:30 a.m.

Responding officers found a 25-year-old man sitting inside an unattended parked Nissan Sedan, authorities say.

Medics realized he had been shot and pronounced him dead at 1:47 a.m., according to officials.

Investigators say they believe he was shot outside the car but was able to run to get into the car.

According to police, the man did not have shoes on, but one was found inside the car and the other was found outside of the vehicle.

A few minutes after officers responded, a shooting victim showed up at Temple University Hospital.

The 21-year-old victim was placed in stable condition, according to authorities.

Police say he was uncooperative, but investigators found clothing they believe belongs to him at the scene.

Seven spent shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting, authorities say.

The shooting remains under investigation.