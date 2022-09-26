Police: Double shooting near Nicetown McDonald's leaves teenager, another victim injured
PHILADELPHIA - A teenager and another person were injured in a double shooting near a Mcdonald's in Nicetown, according to police.
Authorities say police are investigating the double shooting that occurred near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood early Monday morning.
According to officials, one of the victims is a 14-year-old and the age of the second victim remains unknown.
Police have not released additional information about the condition of the victims at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.