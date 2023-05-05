Police: Driver flees after fatally hitting pedestrian in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a driver who drove off after fatally striking a pedestrian in North Philadelphia.
Authorities say the incident occurred on Thursday evening just after 10 p.m. on the 2600 block of N Broad Street in the city's North Philadelphia section.
According to police, the driver of a red-colored Toyota was going south on Broad Street when it lost control and struck a pedestrian in the middle of the street.
The driver then fled the scene in an unknown direction, leaving the pedestrian behind, officials say.
Medics arrived on scene and pronounced the pedestrian, identified as a 35-year-old man, dead, according to authorities.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and active.