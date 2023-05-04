Police: Man found gunned down in Wissinoming alley
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man's shooting death in Philadelphia is under investigation, law enforcement authorities say.
According to police, the shooting occurred on the 4300 block of Deveraux Street in the city's Wissinoming section early Thursday morning.
The homicide unit confirmed they are investigating a fatal shooting in the area after a man was found shot to death in an alley.
No additional details were made available about the victim or circumstances surrounding the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.