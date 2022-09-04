Police: Driver sought for trying to lure kids into vehicle outside Ocean County home
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - Police are looking for information about a suspected vehicle and driver after what could have been a terrifying situation in Ocean County this weekend.
A man reportedly came to a stop in front of a home in the Pine Lake Park section of Manchester Township Saturday evening.
Police say the driver then attempted to lure two children into his vehicle. They ran inside, and the driver fled in an unknown direction.
The driver is described as being a middle-aged man with a darker complexion and black facial hair. He is believed to be driving an early to mid 2000s Chevrolet Equinox or Saturn Vue with a distinguishing black rear bumper.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester Police.