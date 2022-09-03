Labor Day weekend shootings: 9 shot, 3 killed across Philadelphia Saturday morning

article

A holiday weekend began with violence in Philadelphia as at least eight shootings rang out across the city in just one morning.

A double shooting in Kingsessing reportedly claimed the lives of two men. Police say a one man was pronounced at the scene, while the other died at a local hospital.

Police say a third man was killed after being shot multiple times in Hunting Park. The 45-year-old's death is under investigation.

A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot by the father of her child inside a Tacony apartment. He was reportedly taken into custody.

Another double shooting left two men injured in North Philadelphia, according to police. Both were reportedly shot once and are said to be in stable condition.

Four more men are in stable condition after being shot in four separate shootings Saturday morning: a 41-year-old man was shot in the leg; a 30-year-old suffered gunshots wounds to the neck; a 26-year-old was shot once in the chest; and a 33-year-old was shot in the hip.