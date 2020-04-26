Police: Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Camden

article

Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday morning in Camden.

Officers were dispatched to the Baird Boulevard and Admiral Wilson Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a body in the roadway.

Police say a 28-year-old man, later identified as Jose A. Then-Ruiz was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say Then-Ruiz was struck by an unknown vehicle and dragged before the driver left the scene.



Police have not offered a description of the vehicle sought in the fatal crash.

Anyone who may have any information that could help identify the driver or the vehicle involved is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Doug Rowand at 856-225-8414 or Camden County Police Sgt. Gary Wilson at 609-519-8264.

