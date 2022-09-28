Expand / Collapse search

Police: Driver who fled after pulling woman from deadly Oxford Circle crash arrested

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 2:03PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Woman killed in Oxford Circle crash identified; driver still sought

Philadelphia police say a man driving recklessly on Roosevelt Blvd hit a light pole, flipping the car. The man pulled a female passenger from the wreckage, but she was killed at the scene. The driver tried to remove the license plate, but failed and is being sought by police.

PHILADELPHIA - A man is in custody after police say he fled the scene of a tragic car crash that claimed the life of a woman last month.

Anthony Ruiz Sotelo, 22, is charged with accident involving death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and related charges.

Police say Sotelo was speeding when his car crashed into a light pole, then flipped on its side at Deveraux Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard on August 19.

MORE HEADLINES:

After pulling a female passenger out of the sunroof, the suspect reportedly tried to remove the license plate then flood on foot. He was arrested Tuesday, more than a month after the crash.

The female passenger, identified as 34-year-old Izairaliz Espinosa, was pronounced dead after being found lying on the ground.

Anthony Ruiz Sotelo, 22 (Philadelphia Police)