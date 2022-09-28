Police: Man, 82, attacked, carjacked buying gift for wife at Willow Grove Park Mall, teens sought

article

An 82-year-old man's innocent trip to the mall ended with violence after an unprovoked attack earlier this month.

Police say the man was walking to his truck in the parking lot of Willow Grove Park Mall when he was attacked from behind by two teen suspects.

He was hit in the back of the head, and forced to the ground as the suspects told him, "This is a hold-up. Give us all your money."

The elderly victim had just bought a gift for his wife, which police say the suspects stole.

They then reportedly fled the scene in the victim's truck - a 2008 Ford Rangers Pennsylvania registration YVG3700. The truck has not been recovered.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abington Police Department.