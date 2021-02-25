Police: Employee shot during robbery at Metro PCS store in Warminster

article

Warminster police say an employee was shot during a robbery at the Metro PCS store Thursday afternoon.

It happened on the 200 block of East County Line Road Thursday around 3:45 p.m.

According to police, the employee suffered a single gunshot wound to the stomach. The employee told police that two Black males entered the store and began to rob him.

Both suspects fled out of the rear of the store and ran east through the parking lot towards Newtown Road to a vehicle.

The employee was taken to Abington Hospital. No word on their condition at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warminster Police at 215-672-1000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

