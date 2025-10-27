Police, FBI swarm Cherry Hill block as part of 'court-authorized law enforcement operation'

The Brief Police and FBI personnel swarmed an area near Walt Whitman Boulevard and Baldwin Road on Monday. The FBI said it was conducting a "court-authorized law enforcement operation." There is no threat to the public.



Authorities say there is no threat to the public after a swarm of federal and local law enforcement officers were seen outside a home in Cherry Hill on Monday.

What we know:

The Cherry Hill Police Department said it assisted the FBI with a "court-authorized law enforcement operation" near Walt Whitman Boulevard and Baldwin Road.

Authorities urged the public that they have secured the scene and there is no threat to the public.

Police say FBI personnel could remain on the scene for part of the day.

A spokesperson for Cherry Hill Public Schools said Horace Mann Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown "out of an abundance of caution."

What we don't know:

Investigators have not provide details about the "court-authorized law enforcement operation."