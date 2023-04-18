Police: Former student wanted for making threats against Pennsylvania prep school on Instagram

article

The former student of a Pennsylvania prep school is accused of using Instagram to make violent threats towards the school building.

The Bensalem Police Department on Tuesday said a threat was made against Holy Ghost Prep School that caused a brief shelter-in-place.

Authorities believe 30-year-old Christian DeFlorio, a former student at the school, posted the threatening video on Instagram.

Police say DeFlorio is currently in Miami, Florida and not a threat to students at this time.

DeFlorio owns a white 2019 Alfa Romeo with red interior and a Pennsylvania license place of KGE-2435, police said.

He is being sought on charges of making Terroristic Threats and related charges. Anyone with information on DeFlorio's whereabouts should contact police immediately.