Police: Former student wanted for making threats against Pennsylvania prep school on Instagram
BENSALEM, Pa. - The former student of a Pennsylvania prep school is accused of using Instagram to make violent threats towards the school building.
The Bensalem Police Department on Tuesday said a threat was made against Holy Ghost Prep School that caused a brief shelter-in-place.
Authorities believe 30-year-old Christian DeFlorio, a former student at the school, posted the threatening video on Instagram.
Police say DeFlorio is currently in Miami, Florida and not a threat to students at this time.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Officials: Daytime double shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 2 teens injured
- Delaware State Police: 4 charged in multi-state scheme to lure drivers from cars by rear-ending them
- Body burned beyond recognition in Oxford Circle car fire sparks homicide investigation: police
DeFlorio owns a white 2019 Alfa Romeo with red interior and a Pennsylvania license place of KGE-2435, police said.
He is being sought on charges of making Terroristic Threats and related charges. Anyone with information on DeFlorio's whereabouts should contact police immediately.