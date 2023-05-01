Police: Georgia woman arrested, charged with animal cruelty in Newark

article

A Georgia woman, accused of Cruelty to Animals by Newark, Delaware police, has turned herself in, while a dog in her care died from injuries sustained April 28.

Syniah Percell, a 25-year-old Marietta, Georgia resident, turned herself into Newark Police May 9.

According to officials, police were called to an apartment on the 100 block of Thorn Lane on the report of an injured dog.

A resident left Percell in charge of the resident's Yorkshire Terrier while out of the apartment.

When the ower returned home, the dog was "acting strange, walking oddly and had a bruise on its body," police say.

The dog was then taken to a veterinarian and the vet found the dog suffering from severe injuries.

During the police investigation, video was found that the friend left in charge, identified as Percell, abused the dog while in her control.

The dog died from the injuries sustained.

Percell turned herself in and faced a judge by video. She has been released on her own recognizance.