Police: Girl, 12, stable after being caught in the crossfire of shooting in North Philadelphia

Authorities say a young girl was hospitalized after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting Friday night in Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1700 block of North Woodstock Street around 6 p.m.

Police say a 12-year-old girl was struck in the hip by stray gunfire from an unknown shooter.

The girl was driven by someone on the scene to Temple University Hospital where police say she was placed in stable condition.

The car that brought the injured girl to the hospital stayed on scene, according to police.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.