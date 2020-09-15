Police: Group attacked man at East Lansdowne gas station before stealing his car

Police are looking for a group of people who attacked and robbed a man at a gas station in East Lansdowne.

It happened back on Sept. 1 at the Sunoco gas station on the 400 block of Baltimore Avenue.

Detectives say three men and a woman assaulted the victim in the parking lot.

The group then followed him inside of the convenience store.

They attacked him again and took the keys to his silver Infiniti, which they then drove off in.

Video shows the robbers were followed by a newer model white Hyundai sedan which was driven by another woman.

