Police: Holiday lights damaged in New Hanover Township

New Hanover Township police say they have received six reports of holiday lights being damaged.

"We got a couple of calls for criminal mischief. People's Christmas lights, their holiday lights have been cut," Officer Dave Fugelo told FOX 29.

According to police, the lights have been clipped and trashed by the vandals. Police are hoping someone's Ring camera or surveillance camera captured the vandal in action.

If you have any information, please call the New Hanover Township police at 610-327-1150.

