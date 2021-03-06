Police ID suspect wanted in deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia

article

Authorities have identified a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run late Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

Police believe 44-year-old Edward Prince, also known as Jamil Smith, was behind the wheel of a blue GMC SUV when it fatally struck 60-year-old Roberto Oquendo Velez as he was crossing 2nd and Ontario Streets around 11 p.m.

The crash caused Velez to be dragged 300 feet before he became dislodged from the fleeing vehicle, which authorities believe is a 2001-2005 Yukon or Envoy. Velez, who is deaf and mute, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the victim's family, Velez lived a block away from where he was fatally struck for over 30 years and may have been walking home.

Prince, an Olney resident, is wanted for homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and related charges. Police warn he may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Edward Prince's whereabouts should contact police at 215-686-8477.

