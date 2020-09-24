Police identify 16-year-old boy fatally shot in the head in West Oak Lane

article

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed early Thursday morning in West Oak Lane.

According to police, the fatal shooting happened on the 7100 block of North 19th Street just after midnight. Responding officers reportedly found a young victim wearing a Burger King uniform suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

On Friday, police identified the victim as 16-year-old Mekhi Parlow. Police say a group of three or four people may have carried out the fatal shooting.

No arrests have been reported, but investigators say a car recently stolen during a home invasion in Northeast Philadelphia was found near the scene.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

