Police identify man fatally struck by vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia
SKYFOX flew over the scene Tuesday night.

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - Police say a 57-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened on the 11000 block of Knights Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the victim, later identified as James J. Trinacria was crossing the street when he was struck by a Dodge Challenger that was traveling northbound.

The man died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man, stayed on the scene.

