Suspect identified in shooting at American Legion Post in Ardmore on Memorial Day: police

Lower Merion Police are looking for 35-year-old Andrew McCutchen of Philadelphia for attempted homicide.

Police say McCutchen shot a 26-year-old man inside the Spencer Reid American Legion Post on Simpson Road in Ardmore around 6:50 p.m. on Memorial Day.

"I just heard a couple gunshots rang out back here," said a man who lives close by but does not want to be identified. "I got up out of my bed to take a look out my window and I saw people running through the alleyway with guns and all that," he recalled.

The 26-year-old male was shot several times and investigators believe he was targeted after a disturbance at the post earlier.

Investigators say the suspect and another person used a dark grey 2005 Chevy Trailblazer LS getaway car with PA tag MMN-9443. It has a bumper sticker to the right of the plate that says, "Rest awhile, ride for miles," a tow hitch, Chevrolet branded mud flaps and a roof rack.

McCutchen has teardrop tattoos under his right eye and a dime-sized dark mark under his left eye.

Police say another adult man came out of the post and fired several times at the car. They are still trying to identify him.

"Shocking. Shocking. I don't think we would ever expected to hear that," said Kelly Magri who lives two blocks away and says it's concerning. "There's houses everywhere. There's children playing all the time," she continued.

Police say the getaway car might also have bullet holes or broken windows on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Someone drove the victim to the hospital before they arrived but at the last check, police said he was in critical, but stable condition.

Handwritten notes were posted on the doors of the post Tuesday stating that it is closed.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the suspect(s) is encouraged to reach out to Philadelphia police.