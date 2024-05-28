4 suspects draw guns in new video of homicide outside Philadelphia restaurant

A shooting outside a Chinese restaurant left a man dead earlier this month, and now police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects.

Surveillance footage released Tuesday shows the suspect with guns drawn after getting out of the suspected vehicle.

Police say they opened fire on the 22-year-old in front of the restaurant on the 5400 block of Baltimore Avenue on May 18.

The victim was struck multiple times, and died a short time later at a local hospital.

The suspects fled in a dark gray 2018 Mercedes S560 with dark tinted windows and silver trim.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to arrests.