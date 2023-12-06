Police in New Jersey town using 'bait packages' to catch porch pirates

'Tis the season for porch package thefts, and police in one New Jersey town are ready to catch a holiday Grinch red [or green] handed.

Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins told FOX 29 his department is using ‘bait packages’ to lure sticky-handed thieves to front porches.

"We're putting GPS bait packages out in areas where we think they're most susceptible to getting stolen," Chief Harkins told FOX 29.

The warning comes as police say they're searching for a woman accused of three package thefts at homes in the Cherrywood and Mayfair Woods developments.

Police say during one of the thefts, the woman knocked on the front door and told the homeowner that she worked for UPS and had accidentally delivered the package to the wrong address.

Investigators believe the suspect, seen on video wearing Rugrats pajama pants, drove a white Dodge Journey in all three of the porch thefts.

"I would just warn anybody if you're going to steal a package be careful about it, you might have a Gloucester Township police officer right on your tail," Harkins said.

Anyone who suspects their package was stolen by a porch pirate should contact local police immediately.