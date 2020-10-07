Police in the Northeast seek the public's help locating missing 10-year-old boy

article

Police in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Officials say 10-year-old DeAndre Jackson was last seen on the 5000 block of Hawthorne Street Wednesday, about 5:30 in the morning.

DeAndre is described as 5’4” and weighing about 145 pounds. He has a thin build, brown eyes and black hair. DeAndre was wearing a blue shirt with a shark on it, a gray and white hoodie and black and white Adidas high-top sneakers. DeAndre was wearing glasses with a black, thick frame.

Anyone with information regarding DeAndre’s whereabouts is asked to contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or call 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!