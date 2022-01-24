Police investigate 2 deadly hit-and-runs in Philadelphia

Police in Philadelphia are investigating two deadly hit-and-runs that happened just hours apart Friday night.

The first incident happened at approximately 8:55 p.m. on the 2700 block of Island Avenue.

Police say a 46-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. She was rushed to a local hospital but died shortly thereafter.

She has not yet been identified by authorities.

A short time later at approximately 11:30 p.m., a woman identified as Desiree Jainlett, was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Jainlett, 50, had just exited her bus when she was struck.

Police say the striking vehicle, a Chevrolet Impala, was southbound on Broad Street when it struck her. The vehicle then mounted the media with Jainlett still on the hood of the car and came to a rest in the northbound lanes of Broad Street.

According to police, there were several occupants inside the vehicle that fled the crash scene and left the vehicle behind.

Jainlett was rushed to a local area hospital, but was pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Both investigations remain active and ongoing.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter