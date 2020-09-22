Police investigate suspected road rage shooting in Chester County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a suspected road rage incident in Chester County.

According to police, on Sept. 9 the driver of a gray or silver 2014 to 2018 Audi A7 started beeping his horn and yelling at another driver at a stop sign along Beacon Hill Road.

When the driver pulled into the parking lot at West Bradford Elementary School, the other driver pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot at the car, shattering the back windshield, police said. The car then took off.

“Yes, it was certainly shocking to hear. First hearing about it my thought was is my kid near the school at all and he wasn’t. It was during the evening but it was certainly shocking," Jean Marie Edwards said.

Police released a composite sketch of the driver they're hoping someone will match the picture of the car.

In the meantime, it has left families a little rattled.

“Of all times when we need to unite it’s really a shame to hear. Something as simple as road rage can trigger to that degree," Alicia Spoto said.

