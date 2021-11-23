Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating after man, 31, shot to death in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA - A man has died as the result of a shooting in West Oak Lane on Monday. 

The incident happened at approximately 7:20 p.m. on the 7100 block of Ogontz Avenue. Police responded to reports of a person with a gun. 

When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and right arm. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after 8 p.m.

The victim was identified as Zondel Carter. 

So far, there have been no arrests and no weapon recovered. 

