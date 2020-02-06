Police investigating after woman found dead inside Sussex County home

article

Authorities in Delaware are investigating after a 25-year-old woman was found dead inside her home Wednesday in Sussex County.

Police responded to the 100 block of North Central Avenue in Laurel around 1:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a body found.

The victim's family told police they were unable to contact the woman and went to her home to check on her. That is when they reportedly found her body.

Officials say a coroner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Sergeant Yeich at 302-741-2703 or submit a digital tip on the Delaware Crimestopper's website.

