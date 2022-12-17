Police investigating as vehicle speeds off after West Philadelphia overnight shooting

A man was shot when a shooting erupted as the weekend began in West Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

Shots were fired on the 400 block of Haverford Avenue around 12:40 a.m.

Police found a man shot in the leg as they arrived on scene, and say they heard a vehicle speeding away.

The man's condition is not known at this time.

Two shell casings were found at the scene, but no weapon recovered or arrests made.