Police investigating as vehicle speeds off after West Philadelphia overnight shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A man was shot when a shooting erupted as the weekend began in West Philadelphia early Saturday morning.
Shots were fired on the 400 block of Haverford Avenue around 12:40 a.m.
Police found a man shot in the leg as they arrived on scene, and say they heard a vehicle speeding away.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: Investigation reveals unidentified human remains found in Wissinoming home
- Officials: 3 in custody after high speed chase due to 100s of pieces of mail stolen in Delco
- 3rd annual Andy Chan Block Party fundraiser also to help families of Pa. State Troopers Mack and Sisca
The man's condition is not known at this time.
Two shell casings were found at the scene, but no weapon recovered or arrests made.