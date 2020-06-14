Police investigating fatal double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man in his 20s was shot and killed during a double shooting Sunday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia.
Officers responded to the 6500 block of Woodland Avenue just before 3 p.m. and found two shooting victims. Police say one man was shot in the chest and a 64-year-old victim was in the back.
Officers transported both men to Temple University Hospital. The young adult victim was pronounced dead just before 3:30 p.m. The elderly victim is reportedly in critical but stable condition.
Police have not reported any arrests. No word on what lead to the fatal shooting.
