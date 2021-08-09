Former security guard arrested after allegedly punching man at SEPTA station

A former security guard has been arrested after he was caught on surveillance video knocking out another man with a flurry of punches at a SEPTA station late last month.

SEPTA officials say the guard was arrested Monday in connection with the incident that occurred back on July 27 at the Arrott Transportation Center in Frankford.

SEPTA Transit Police say there was some sort of argument that led up to the contracted security guard punching out the passenger.

The guard, who worked for Allied Universal Security, lost his job amid SEPTA’s investigation into the incident. SEPTA says the guard left the scene before police responded to the scene.

The victim, a 51-year-old Torresdale man, told FOX 29 he didn’t remember anything about the incident.

Despite the incident, SEPTA said at the time that the $1.5 million contract for private security guards near certain hot spots has been otherwise successful.

"They are serving as eyes and ears and also as a security presence. We know there is something to be said for having a visible presence on the system," SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said following the incident.

