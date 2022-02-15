Police investigating robbery at Lukoil gas station in Westampton
WESTAMPTON, N.J. - Officers with the Westampton Police Department in Burlington County, New Jersey, are investigating a robbery from December.
According to police, a suspect robbed the Lukoil gas station at 584 Rancocas Road on Dec. 19, 2021, at 7:31 a.m.
Officers said the suspect was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. He’s accused of approaching the gas attendant and flashing a handgun.
Police also said the man also demanded money from the attendant and walked away with $370 before fleeing on foot.
Investigators later learned a second suspect was involved in the robbery.
Anyone with information on the suspects or crime are urged to call the police department at 609-267-3000 ext. 155.
