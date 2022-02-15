Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating robbery at Lukoil gas station in Westampton

Published 
Updated 6:47PM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Police in Westampton, New Jersey are investigating a robbery from December where the man pictured allegedly showed his handgun and demanded a gas attendant give him money. 

WESTAMPTON, N.J. - Officers with the Westampton Police Department in Burlington County, New Jersey, are investigating a robbery from December. 

According to police, a suspect robbed the Lukoil gas station at 584 Rancocas Road on Dec. 19, 2021, at 7:31 a.m. 

Officers said the suspect was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. He’s accused of approaching the gas attendant and flashing a handgun. 

Police also said the man also demanded money from the attendant and walked away with $370 before fleeing on foot. 

Investigators later learned a second suspect was involved in the robbery. 

Anyone with information on the suspects or crime are urged to call the police department at 609-267-3000 ext. 155. 

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter