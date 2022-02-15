Police investigating robbery at Lukoil gas station in Westampton

article

Officers with the Westampton Police Department in Burlington County, New Jersey, are investigating a robbery from December.

According to police, a suspect robbed the Lukoil gas station at 584 Rancocas Road on Dec. 19, 2021, at 7:31 a.m.

Officers said the suspect was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. He’s accused of approaching the gas attendant and flashing a handgun.

Police also said the man also demanded money from the attendant and walked away with $370 before fleeing on foot.

Investigators later learned a second suspect was involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspects or crime are urged to call the police department at 609-267-3000 ext. 155.

