Police investigating shooting, rollover crash in Frankford

Authorities are investigating a violent rollover crash in Frankford they believe could be connected to a robbery and shooting that happened less than a block away on Friday morning.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a property on the 4200 block of Paul Street for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 34-year-old man outside a home with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small. The victim, who was wanted on multiple warrants, told officers that he was shot during an attempted mugging.

Less than a block away from the shooting, police say a Toyota Prius with four people inside crashed into a parked truck and flipped onto its roof.

Small told reporters that the Prius was speeding in the wrong direction on Salem Street when the crash occurred. Three of the four passengers fled the scene by the time officers arrived and found a woman climbing out of the car.

The woman told police that she rented the car as a Lyft driver but was not driving at the time of the crash, according to FOX 29's Steve Keeley.

Nearby surveillance video captured the violent rollover crash that left items from inside the vehicle scattered on the street.

Police believe the shooting and the rollover crash could be connected, but they have not found a link at this time.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter