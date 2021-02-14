Search for suspect underway after barricade in Darby; possibly linked to Walmart shooting

article

An hours-long standoff in Darby may be connected to a shooting at a Walmart on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Walmart while the standoff began shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Main Street.

Police say the suspect is still at large and he may be armed.

According to authorities, they responded to Walmart for reports of a single shot fired. An investigatio discovered that the suspecct was involved in an altercation with an employee and fired a single gunshot at the employee.

It is possible the argument was over a video game sale. No one was hurt in the shooting.

" Thank you for reaching out. No injuries occurred from the incident this morning at the store. We remain closed and are assisting law enforcement in their investigation however we can. As this is an ongoing investigation we ask that you reach out to local police for additional details.We expect to reopen tomorrow morning," Walmart said in a statement to FOX 29.

Further investigation led police to a barricade situation in Darby. The scene is still active and police are still searching for the suspect.

