Police issue warrant for man accused of filming men's bathroom at the Exton Mall, second location

The West Whiteland Police Department has issued a warrant for a man accused of filming two public men's bathrooms over the summer.

Earlier this week, the department shared photos of an unidentified bathroom where an unnamed suspect filmed unsuspecting people over the summer. Officials say he also did the same thing inside a food court bathroom at the Exton Mall.

Law enforcement was first alerted in July when a father reported he saw a man recording him and his son inside the mall bathroom.

On Thursday, the department issued a warrant for Richard A. Balanow.

Balanow is wanted for six counts of Invasion of Privacy and 15 counts of attempted Invasion of Privacy.

