West Whiteland police trying to locate bathroom where people may have been secretly filmed

Police in Chester County are trying to pinpoint which public bathroom they say a man filmed people unsuspecting people inside over the summer.

The West Whiteland Police Department shared photos of the bathroom and said the suspect is accused of doing the same thing inside a food court bathroom at Exton Mall.

Authorities were first alerted by a father who said he saw the man recording him and his son inside the mall bathroom.

"Saw somebody sitting in the stall next to the urinal and saw that person had their cellular phone pointing in the direction of the urinal," West Whiteland Township Detective Scott Pezick said.

Police were able to identify a possible suspect and later obtained additional videos from recorded on the same day at both the mall and the unidentified bathroom over a 6-7 hour span.

"There are some videos that show some people recorded in a state of undress," Detective Pezick said.

Since July, Pezick said investigators have checked public bathrooms in the area but have not been able to positively identify the second bathroom used by the suspect.

"It’s shocking for the area, but it's not shocking for the Exton Square Mall, specifically," said Neil Gerst who told FOX 29 he's seen theft issues in the mall before.

"Exton is blowing up population wise in a big way, so I think there definitely are eyes and ears everywhere nowadays," Gerst said.

The suspect in the incidents has not been identified by police. FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports upcoming charges could include criminal invasion of privacy for every person allegedly filmed and criminal attempt to commit an invasion of privacy for every person they tried to film and were not successful.