SEPTA police investigating possible hate crime after member of LGBTQIA community assaulted on train

article

Police are looking for several suspects after they say a violent robbery during a 7-stop SEPTA trip may be a hate crime.

SEPTA says a 19-year-old member of the LGBTQIA community told police they were assaulted by five male juveniles after boarding a train at Tioga Station around 5 a.m. Friday.

The victim was reportedly punched in the face and arms several times until the train reached Spring Garden Station, seven stops later.

The suspects then stole the victim's wallet and phone and fled the station, according to police.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say the victim did not suffer any serious injuries, and refused medical treatment.

Police are investigating whether the alleged assault could be a hate crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call SEPTA Police at 215-580-8111.