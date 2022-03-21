Police locate missing Pennsuaken teen with autism

article

Police in Camden County have located a teenager with autism who went missing over the weekend.

Police say the 16-year-old was reported missing after last being seen on Sunday morning at 6:00 a.m.

The teen was seen at his residence on the 3700 block of Garfield Avenue.

Later that day, he was seen on surveillance video at 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Cuthbert Boulevard in Pennsauken.

He was described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall and 125 pounds with brown eyes and curly black hair.

