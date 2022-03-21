Police locate missing Pennsuaken teen with autism
article
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. - Police in Camden County have located a teenager with autism who went missing over the weekend.
Police say the 16-year-old was reported missing after last being seen on Sunday morning at 6:00 a.m.
The teen was seen at his residence on the 3700 block of Garfield Avenue.
Later that day, he was seen on surveillance video at 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Cuthbert Boulevard in Pennsauken.
He was described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall and 125 pounds with brown eyes and curly black hair.
___
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers, civilian killed in crash on I-95 in Philadelphia
- Skeletal remains of person missing for 19 years found underwater in Ridley Township, source says
- Guardian Angels member recruiting for Philadelphia chapter
- Temple University students, neighbors grow concerned after 4 people shot near campus
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement