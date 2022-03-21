Expand / Collapse search

Police locate missing Pennsuaken teen with autism

Published 
Updated 8:55AM
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. - Police in Camden County have located a teenager with autism who went missing over the weekend. 

Police say the 16-year-old was reported missing after last being seen on Sunday morning at 6:00 a.m. 

The teen was seen at his residence on the 3700 block of Garfield Avenue. 

Later that day, he was seen on surveillance video at 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Cuthbert Boulevard in Pennsauken. 

He was described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall and 125 pounds with brown eyes and curly black hair. 

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter